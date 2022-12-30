Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases 298 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 298 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,918.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06.

On Monday, December 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.58.

On Friday, December 16th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.34.

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15.

On Monday, December 12th, F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,480. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,742,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,848 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

