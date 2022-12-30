Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires 6,023 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,459.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,219,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,607,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

RILY stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -211.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,023,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,648 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.