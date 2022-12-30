Insider Buying: Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) Director Brenda Eprile bought 20,000 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,368.67.

Brenda Eprile also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Brenda Eprile bought 20,000 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,400.00.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WPRT traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.04. 149,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.31.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

