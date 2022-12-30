Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$1,254,311.42 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
ELD opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.69.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$284.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Read More
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.