Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$1,254,311.42 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

ELD opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.69.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$284.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

ELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

