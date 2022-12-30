Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $70,218.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $103,783.20.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95.

On Monday, October 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05.

On Monday, October 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. BTIG Research cut their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

