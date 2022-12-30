InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 20,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 23,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

InspireMD Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 321.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

About InspireMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

