Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys 18,941 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 4.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $153,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.35. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,310. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $416.95. The company has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.08 and its 200-day moving average is $282.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

