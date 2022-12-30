Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $115.46 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 3.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $115,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.00. 1,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.90. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.