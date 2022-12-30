Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 2,952 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises about 0.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 10,324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,004,000 after buying an additional 546,911 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,607,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 442,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. 386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

