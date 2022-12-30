International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $141.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

