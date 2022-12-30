inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

inTEST Stock Up 1.3 %

INTT stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.92.

About inTEST

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

