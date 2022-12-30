inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
inTEST Stock Up 1.3 %
INTT stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.92.
About inTEST
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.