Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,817. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
