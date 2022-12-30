Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,817. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

