Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 49,050 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average daily volume of 32,876 call options.

NYSEARCA:UUP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,924. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 249.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 101,217 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

