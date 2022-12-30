Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,772. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,728.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 247,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 241,340 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 613,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $5,779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 373,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

