Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,772. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.