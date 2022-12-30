Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.