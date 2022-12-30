Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $266.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $403.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

