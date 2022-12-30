Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 339.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.45. 669,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,661,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $403.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

