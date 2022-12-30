Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.18. The stock had a trading volume of 388,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,661,576. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $403.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

