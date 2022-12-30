Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $83,501,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45.

