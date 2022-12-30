iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

