iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,186,063 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

