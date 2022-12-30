iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $62.28. 8,186,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

