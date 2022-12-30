iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
HYXF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,561. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
