iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the November 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. 482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

