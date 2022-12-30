iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $46.32 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.