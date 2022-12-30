iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 5th

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $49.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares during the last quarter.

