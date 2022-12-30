iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 310,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,307,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

