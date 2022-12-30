iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 301,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,307,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

