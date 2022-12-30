iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

