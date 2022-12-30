iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,307,732. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

