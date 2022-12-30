iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $106.97.

