iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.5% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 329,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 806,568 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

