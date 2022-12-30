iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 19.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $34,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

OEF opened at $170.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

