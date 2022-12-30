iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 3rd Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 7.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 54,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 581.4% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,478,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.16.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.