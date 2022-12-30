iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IVW stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $84.82.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

