iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. 2,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,221. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.