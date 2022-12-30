iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.44 and last traded at C$29.46. Approximately 2,682,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,506,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.79.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.71.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.