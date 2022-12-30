iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

