iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 8,311,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

