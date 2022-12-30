IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Short Interest Update

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 258,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IsoPlexis Price Performance

ISO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 229,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,712. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IsoPlexis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 190,652 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About IsoPlexis

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

