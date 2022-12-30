iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Short Interest Update

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iStar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 107,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. iStar has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $661.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iStar Company Profile

STAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.