i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Approximately 43,844 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.20).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get i(x) Net Zero alerts:

i(x) Net Zero Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.04 million and a PE ratio of 44.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.75.

About i(x) Net Zero

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

Further Reading

