Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $82.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $69.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

