Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $27.07 million and approximately $72,544.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00035978 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018540 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00227188 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01589089 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $66,927.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.