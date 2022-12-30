Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,200 shares, an increase of 568.0% from the November 30th total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 847.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,043 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Jiuzi worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JZXN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 59,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,799. Jiuzi has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

