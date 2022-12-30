John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 798 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AIR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.90. 166,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 305,785 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $3,005,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AAR by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

