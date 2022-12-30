JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €31.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($49.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FRA FRE opened at €26.28 ($27.96) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($85.11).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.