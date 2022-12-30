JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $78.16 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $78.16 million and $367,638.34 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00007145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,905,284 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

