JUST Achieves Market Capitalization of $175.77 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $175.77 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00461359 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.05 or 0.03008246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.57 or 0.29522250 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
