Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,299,900 shares, an increase of 167.0% from the November 30th total of 486,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Just Energy Group Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of JENGQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 208,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $697,145.50, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.36.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Energy Group (JENGQ)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.