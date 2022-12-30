Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,299,900 shares, an increase of 167.0% from the November 30th total of 486,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Just Energy Group Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of JENGQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 208,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $697,145.50, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

